Motorists, horses and a light pole got tangled up in a traffic collision Thursday morning.



At 10 a.m., two vehicles, one them hauling a horse trailer with horses, collided at the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Lyons Avenue.



“I’m told it’s non injuries,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said, referring to initial reports from deputies at the scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.



SoCal Edison works to remove a light pole from a truck after the collision. Lorena Mejia/The Signal