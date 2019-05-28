Residents invited to Town Hall with Sheriff

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Brennon Dixson
Judge Lucy Anendotos, right, swears in Alex Villanueva as the 33rd sheriff of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, as his wife Vivian looks on. Photo courtesy of LASD

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to a town hall meeting with Sheriff Alex Villanueva at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10.

The event will allow the department an opportunity to discuss the community’s concerns and share information with local residents, according to a Nixle report from the department sent Tuesday.

The upcoming meeting will be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.
“We hope you will join us!” the report stated.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.