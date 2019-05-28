Residents invited to Town Hall with Sheriff

Santa Clarita Valley residents are invited to a town hall meeting with Sheriff Alex Villanueva at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 10.



The event will allow the department an opportunity to discuss the community’s concerns and share information with local residents, according to a Nixle report from the department sent Tuesday.



The upcoming meeting will be held at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita.

“We hope you will join us!” the report stated.