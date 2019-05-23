Santa Clarita Archery celebrates official opening

What started as a question several months ago is now a reality for Ronnie Silos and archery enthusiasts with the official opening Thursday of Santa Clarita’s first archery range.



“Santa Clarita has more than 11,000 acres of open space. These protected lands offer an abundance of trails for hikers, cyclists and equestrians to enjoy,” said Mayor Marsha McLean at a ribbon-cutting held at the range. “And now a portion of the open space is available for archers thanks to our new Santa Clarita Archery Range.”



The 1-acre range is tucked alongside the northernmost canyon in Haskell Canyon Open space, just north of Copper Hill Drive and east of Haskell Canyon Road. Whether a beginner or advanced archer, all will have access to free sessions, seven days a week from dawn until dusk.



City of Santa Clarita Mayor Marsha McLean, center, and Councilman Bill Miranda, right, are joined by Riley Silos, left, and his father Ronnie Silos, President SCV Archery as they cut the ribbon at the new archery range in the Haskell Canyon Open Space on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

One-on-one introductory courses are also free of charge and are available Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings. Silos’ son Riley is one of a handful of volunteer coaches, most of whom are nationally ranked.



Santa Clarita Archery started taking shape in November thanks to a partnership between the city and Santa Clarita Valley Archery, a local nonprofit Silos is leading.



“Ronnie and I spoke less than a year ago and we now have a fully operating archery range; it’s a great partnership,” said Kieran Wong, chair of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission.



Silos pitched the idea to the city about having a range after pondering why there was none in the SCV.



“It’s an amazing feeling,” Silos said Thursday. “ It took forever, but the weather didn’t cooperate. We got our roads collapsed and water messed up the fence. I thought it was never going to happen but it’s a great feeling.”



Resident Dolores Jones and her son Parker cheered as many hit the targets. Parker, Boys Scout Troop 58, signed himself up to create the stands for the targets as part of his Eagle project.



Silos said local interest in archery is growing. But the vision is to expand, said Wong.



“My vision is hosting the Olympic events in 2028, that’s my hope and dream,” he said. “To say that Santa Clarita hosted an Olympic event would be a really wonderful impact.”



McLean announced that there will be “an officially sanctioned Olympic Day celebration right here (at the range)” and the public is invited to join.



To sign up or for more information, visit scvarchery.com.

