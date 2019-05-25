Santa Clarita Christian School seniors graduate at Crossroads Community Church

Santa Clarita Christian School held its graduation ceremony at Crossroads Community Church Saturday.



Before a total of 37 students walked on the stage to receive their diplomas from SCCS administrators, graduate Haley Gunther spoke in appreciation of the teachers and Caspian Brenner gave appreciation to the parents in attendance.



Graduating Senior Haley Gunther poses for photos with her Valadictorian medal covering her face as she tries to get it over her cap during the Santa Clarita Christian School Commencement 2019 ceremony held at Crossroads Community Church in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Teachers, thank you for having close relationships with us and for getting to know us,” said Gunther. “Thank you for selflessly taking the time to explain tricky concepts to us and help us understand them. Thank you for guiding us through school and endeavoring to launch us onto the path of success.”



There was also a video presentation of the students’ pictures where each student was given a few moments to walk up to a microphone and stage and give their own thank yous to their parents and families.



Graduating Senior Tyler Ellerbrack, left, receives his diploma from Dr. Greg Jones during the Santa Clarita Christian School Commencement 2019 ceremony held at Crossroads Community Church in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“This class, when you look at their achievements, just a few shy of 40, you look at where they’re going, the scholarships they’ve earned, what they truly achieved … it’s absolutely amazing to see what they’ve done,” said Dr. Greg Jones, during his “Faculty Challenge to the Graduates” speech.



After Jones, the students, whose popular college choices included UCLA, UC Riverside Azusa Pacific, The Master’s University and College of the Canyons, were handed their diplomas while Pastor Wiley Kennedy, the SCCS campus pastor, read off a short summary regarding each student’s accomplishments.



Graduating Senior Andrew Thompson takes a rose to his family in the audience during the Graduate Appreciation Address to Parents portion of the Santa Clarita Christian School Commencement 2019 ceremony held at Crossroads Community Church in Valencia on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal