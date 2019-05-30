Saugus High officials deem no threat made against school, still take precautions

In an email distributed to parents Thursday, Saugus High School Principal Vincent Ferry informed parents that a rumor circulating about a school threat, which was deemed to be not credible.



“Last week, we were informed about a possible threat made by a student,” said Ferry in the email. “Our administrative team and law enforcement have investigated this claim and were able to confirm that no such threat was made.”



Ferry added the school would remain open as usual throughout the week and next, and additional safety measures would be taken as the school year draws to a conclusion.



“In an abundance of caution, we have made arrangements with law enforcement to have an expanded presence on campus tomorrow and next week,” Ferry said. “Safety is always our top priority.”



Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were not immediately available for comment as of the publication of this story.

