Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a suspect who fled on foot in Canyon Country Tuesday evening.



The suspect has an outstanding warrant and ran from deputies, according to Sgt. Lopez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station.



Sheriff’s officials are looking for the suspect in the wash and checking restaurants near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, but deputies have yet to locate the suspect.



Sheriff’s officials are looking for the suspect in restaurants near Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. Dan Watson/The Signal