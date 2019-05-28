Small brush fire near Golden Valley stopped by noon

A brush fire near the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Golden Valley Parkway threatened at least three homes and prompted a full first response by firefighting units Tuesday morning.



By noon, all forward progress of the fire had been stopped, said Scott Elliott, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“We have two acres burned, and it is now 50 percent contained,” he said, shortly before noon.







The fire, initially reported as having burned 2 acres and running uphill, was first reported shortly after 11:20 a.m.



Bulldozers and water-dumping aircraft were among the firefighting units responding to the fire.



Fire officials named the fire, the Golden Valley Incident.



“Quint 104 set up structure protection,” said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Three homes on Pad Court, adjacent to the southbound lanes of Highway 14 and west of Cedar Valley Way, were threatened by the fire, Elliott said.



“The engines immediately put a fire protection line around those homes, Engine 150 and Engine 104,” he said.



Although threatened, the homes were not affected by the fire.



All but a couple of fire engines were released from the fire scene, said Elliott.



