Smith announces re-election campaign

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, formally launched her 2020 re-election campaign Tuesday.



Last year, Smith became the first Democrat to represent the communities comprising the 38th Assembly District since 1978, when she defeated former incumbent Dante Acosta by more than 5,400 votes.



Since being elected, the assemblywoman has proposed a number of legislative measures seeking to reform health care, education and disabled veterans business programs. Smith said Tuesday she has also been tasked with bolstering job creation and giving law enforcement and firefighters the tools and resources they need to keep local communities safe.



“We’ve done all this by being pragmatic, level-headed and clear-eyed about the fact that people want deliverables from their representatives in government — not politics,” Smith said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m running for re-election because this has been my agenda since day one in the state Assembly, and it’s precisely what I plan to continue to do in the months and years ahead on behalf of the people of the 38th District.”



Smith added, “At a time of so much division across our nation, I’m proud to say that in the California State Assembly, we’re working hard every day to bring people together to solve many of our biggest challenges.”

