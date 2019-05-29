UPDATE: Traffic collision traps man in car, sparks brush fire near Acton

At least one man was injured in a traffic collision near Acton, prompting firefighters to free him from his damaged vehicle and extinguish a small brush fire that resulted from the crash.



Shortly after 12:50 p.m. emergency response crews responded to reports of a traffic collision on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near Red Rover Mine Road and north of Escondido Canyon Road in Acton, where a motorist was trapped in his vehicle.



Once freed from the wreckage, the motorist was taken by ambulance to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, said Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett.



“The brush fire burned an area 50 by 200 feet,” Fire Department spokesman Sky Cornell said, noting it was promptly extinguished once firefighters got on the scene.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt