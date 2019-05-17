Unity Center to hold interfaith Ramadan dinner on May 25

The Unity Center of Santa Clarita will open its doors to the city for an interfaith dinner May 25.



Moazzem H. Chowdhury, former chairman of the board of directors at the Unity Center, invited elected leaders to attend, as well as members of the community.



“We just want to enjoy this month by breaking the fast with our neighbors, as that’s an important part of our belief,” he said.



During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, worship and educate during that time and close their days with a feast. The focus on fasting is to draw upon a sense of solidarity with those who live in poverty, as well as to reconnect with the practices found in the Koran, Chowdhury said.



He told the story of a deceased neighbor of his who did not have access to her family, but would join Chowdhury and his family for meals. Though she was a Christian, she would pray with them during their time of prayer.



“It doesn’t matter what religion we belong to,” he said. “We all live in the community and feel for others.”



With each invite, Chowdhury said he hopes those who come can have an improved understanding amongst each other, for Muslims and those of other faiths to educate themselves and relate to each about doing the right thing.



Previous interfaith Ramadan dinners have brought together between 40 to 50 residents from across the Santa Clarita Valley, but Chowdhury expects around 100 to join.



For additional information or to RSVP, contact Moazzem Chowdhury at (661) 816-8468 or at [email protected].