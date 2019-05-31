UUSCV moves location for services to Vibe in Newhall

The Unitarian Universalists of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to move its services and other activities to Vibe Performing Arts Studio in Newhall beginning Sunday.



For the last decade, the congregation met at the location of the SCV Senior Center, located on Market Street in Newhall. With the opening of Bella Vida Senior Center, the Market Street location was set to close by the end of May.



UUSCV initially looked at renting space at one of the local schools, until some members mentioned Vibe. Those members of the congregation took acting and singing lessons at Vibe, so “there’s a connection,” said UUSCV president Rick Lott. In short time, the congregation contacted owner Andrea Vibe and an agreement was reached to hold their services on Sundays.



“I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Vibe said. “So it’s a thrill to have them here on Sundays. I’m happy to help in any way I can.”



Lott said Vibe’s studio has an improved sound system and professional layout for the congregation to use. The studio will also make use of a dance studio next door, which will not only open up for the congregation and Sunday school classes, but also for Vibe students. Vibe’s recital room can hold up to 80 guests, large enough for the roughly 60 members of UUSCV.



“It’s a good location, despite being a little hard to make a left turn on Lyons Avenue,” Lott said, laughing. “The studio is the right size for us. Andrea’s not using it on Sundays. Her recitals accommodate so many people, which was perfect for us.”



Not a UUSCV member herself, Vibe said she felt her studio was a perfect fit for the group.



“I grew up in different congregations my whole life,” she said. “I absolutely love being a part of enriching spiritual life.”



Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will open with a sermon focused on the concept of identity delivered by UUSCV member Rich Jaffke.



Vibe Performing Arts Studio is located at 24460 1/4 Lyons Ave. in Newhall. For more information about the Unitarian Universalists of Santa Clarita Valley, visit uuofscv.org/.