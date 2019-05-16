WiSH Education Foundation hosts 2nd annual “Wine on the Roof”

Not even the weather could stop the Wine on the Roof event Thursday night.



After having to make a change in venue on the eve of the event due to a rainy forecast, the volunteers and leaders of WiSH Education Foundation moved the fundraiser to inside the former site of Charming Charlie’s on the Patios at Westfield Valencia Town Center.



Hundreds attend the Wine on the Roof…Dine on the Roof event presented by The WiSH Education Foundation and held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The move from the roof of the Macy’s parking structure, which spawned the event’s name, didn’t seem to impact attendance at the sold-out event, either. About 200 or so educators, parents and local leaders, including state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita.



“Thank goodness for Westfield Valencia Town Center being amazing and they were incredibly generous to give us this space,” said Amy Daniels, of the last-minute location change. “The purpose of this is to raise money for our local public schools.”



The WiSH Education Foundation supports the 23,000 students in grades seven to 12 for the William S. Hart Union High School District, funding programs and initiatives not paid for by tax dollars alone, Daniels said.



Amy Daniels, Executive Director, WiSH Education Foundation thanks the attendees for coming to the Wine on the Roof…Dine on the Roof event presented by The WiSH Education Foundation and held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There are all kinds of people here,” she said, referring to the community’s support. “There are people who are really into wines here, those who just want to support WiSH and people who are out for a good evening in Valencia.”



During the event, those in attendance had a chance to attend the newly added appetizer hour, which also featured live music from local musician Lance Allyn. All the wines were handpicked by local vintners and paired with one of the nine courses prepared by local chefs those in attendance, according to Daniels.



Hundreds attend the Wine on the Roof…Dine on the Roof event presented by The WiSH Education Foundation and held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center in Valencia on Thursday. Dan Watson/The Signal

“It’s important for people who want to be a part of the community, a part of the foundation and the charities that support locally,” said Richard Cohn, chair of WiSH’s board of directors. “And what we’re doing is creating a unique enough experience that they wouldn’t be able to normally do. It’s putting together a unique combination of chefs and winemakers as a way to raise awareness about not only them, but also ourselves.”



For more information about upcoming WiSH Foundation events or how to get involved, visit their website at wisheducationfoundation.org/.