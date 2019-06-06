Boys waving toy gun at plaza sparks deputy response

Two boys brandishing a toy gun at a Canyon County shopping plaza sparked a profound response by deputies Thursday.



Shortly after noon, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a male seen outside a doughnut shop on Soledad Canyon Road near Crossglade Avenue, waving a gun, then tucking it inside the waistband of his pants.



“It turned out it was a toy gun,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



That fact, however, was not known as more than half a dozen patrol vehicles descended at the plaza outside S&S Donuts.



“There are a lot of cops outside the store,” said a man who answered the phone at S&S Donuts.



