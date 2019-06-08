Brush fire ignites north of Vasquez Rocks

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a brush fire near the northbound side of Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon, Saturday afternoon.



The call came in at approximately 3 p.m.



“It’s at half-acre, but it’s creeping,” Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said at 3:19 p.m.



The wind was coming out of the south at 5 mph and the call necessitated a full response from emergency personnel, according to Fire Department officials.



Although the original estimates were at a half-acre, fire officials have determined that the fire is smaller than reported, and as of 3:40 p.m., confirmed that the fire has been contained.



“It’s a quarter-acre and they’ve got a wet line around it,” Flores said at 3:40 p.m.



Officials have not released any information yet on what they believe the source of the fire was as of 3:40 p.m.

