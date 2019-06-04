Canyon Springs Community School holds inaugural Science Day

Featuring fossils, dinosaurs and minerals, the Canyon Springs Community School held its inaugural Science Day on Friday.



Complete with a number of science experiments that the students could do — including a demonstration, paid for by a recent Title IX grant, that allowed kids to learn how James Cameron’s DeepSea Challenger made it to the bottom of the ocean and The Titanic — the fair was run in conjunction with the school’s science lab. Each lesson tied into a specific state science standard, such as learning about pressure under the sea and buoyancy with the submarine lander experiment.



“We started this because it’s been about 10 years since this school has had a science lab opened,” said Nicole Dolorfino, Canyon Springs PTA president who also helps run the school science lab. “So, we came up with this idea of a family science night to kind of give an introduction to what the kids are doing in the science lab and have our kids be more hands-on with experiments.”



On display for kids were approximately 30 types of fossils for them to learn about, Lego blocks that showed how to make an earthquake-safe home and a section for colored sand to be poured into tubes for students to take home.



“I have a company called Geology Rocks, and I bring earth science … into the classrooms,” said Kim Brosnan, who had brought her business’ educational materials along with her to the science day. “Today, I brought the three different types of rocks and information about them, rock bingo, about 100 different types of mineral, an ultraviolet mineral box, a Chromebook station and the video is a day in the life of a paleontologist.”



“We’re having a science night close to the summer,” Jax Cota, 7, who added that his favorite subject in school is science. “I’m learning about projects and doing experiments.”



“I’ve been to community centers with them as a counselor, but now I actually get to get involved with their teaching. And this is totally into the world of science,” said Jhonathan Badalof, a substitute teacher with the district who was at the science fair.



“This was a way to open our doors and say, ‘Hey, come on in (because) we want you to be a part of our community,’” said Principal Julie Martinez. “And science and kids interacting with hands-on experiments, that gets everyone’s attention.”

