Car hits tree in Bridgeport, then hits pole

An ambulance was called for a motorist whose car hit a tree, then a pole, at Bridgeport Marketplace, Friday morning.



The solo-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 10 a.m. off of Newhall Ranch Road at Bridgeview Lane.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a car into a tree, Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were called to investigate and discovered a white Acura with a front end that had crashed into a tree and the back end into a light pole.



The pole was roped off with yellow tape and public work crews with the City of Santa Clarita notified.



Paramedics attended to the woman at the scene but did not take her to the hospital.



“An ambulance was requested,” Lozano said.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

