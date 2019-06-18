Castaic High gas pipeline set to be complete in July

Officials and local stakeholders agreed Tuesday that the gas pipeline and meter at Castaic High School is to be completed by July 12.



Randy Wrage, the project manager for the 200-acre site, said that on Tuesday — a day after the permitting had been approved for the Southern California Gas Co. by county officials — a group of contracting, building, county, school district and gas company officials had met on site to discuss the needs of the project.



“It was a very successful meeting,” Wrage said.



The plan as it stands as of Tuesday is for the builders to begin digging the trenches needed for the piping on Wednesday. The gas company is expected to start laying pipes on Thursday.



The meter will be installed and the infrastructure needed for the gas service will be completed by July 12, Wrage said.

