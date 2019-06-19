Castaic set to approve LCAP, budget and counseling services

The Castaic Union School District plans to discuss and possibly approve the year’s local control and accountability plan, the district’s budget and new site counselors.



During the Thursday night meeting, the board will vote on the adoption of its 2019-20 LCAP, which board members had first seen at the June 5 meeting. The LCAP is designed to be a tool for local educational agencies to set goals, make action plans and see which resources can be used where in order to meet those goals and improve student outcomes.



Their goals for the 2019-20 school year remain unchanged from the five goals they had in previous years:



All CUSD students will learn from appropriately credentialed teachers working in their authorized areas of instruction utilizing standards aligned instructional materials in school facilities that are in good repair.

The district will ensure a rigorous curriculum that is aligned with state standards, preschool foundations and 21st-century learning skills and provide intervention and enrichment opportunities that enhance student achievement.

The district will utilize technology to provide instruction to support full implementation of state standards and foster communication with all stakeholders.

Utilizing the strengths of a diverse community, CUSD will strive to maintain high levels of student engagement that will sustain above average percentages of attendance and promote the development of character traits in a bully-free environment through the implementation of positive behavioral interventions and supports.

The district promotes collaboration and respect among all stakeholders and actively seeks parental input in the decision-making process.

Through various stakeholder meetings, staff/teacher feedback and completed student surveys, the district was able to list out a number of actions that they will take this year in order to reach their goals, according to officials.



One such area of the need identified in the LCAP that the board will take action on whether to enter into an agreement for the William S. Hart Union High School District to provide two associate therapists to work 960 hours each fiscal year for the district, and the Hart District would provide the requisite clinical supervision (approximately three hours per week) for the therapists.



The board will also consider approving the 2019-20 budget and the expenditure of approximately $21.6 million from all general fund sources during 2019-2020 for the operation of district programs, according to officials.



The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the district office, located at 28131 Livingston Ave.

