CHP pursue 3-wheel vehicle into Mission Hills

They’ve pursued cars and trucks and, on a couple of occasions recently, RVs, and an RV once with a dog hanging out the window, but on Friday afternoon California Highway Patrol officers pursued a three-wheel Can Am motorcycle into Mission Hills.



The pursuit began in the Santa Clarita Valley near Calgrove Boulevard when the vehicle, southbound on Interstate 5, tried to pass in the center divider, CHP Officer Eric Priessman said.



CHP officers followed the vehicle for about 9 miles south on I-5 and finally stopped it just south of Rinaldi Street, on Interstate 405, he said.



