COC Cross Country series kicks off this July

Runners of all ages are invited to participate in College of the Canyons’ 46th annual Cross Country Summer Series every Thursday evening from July 11 to Aug. 15.

Participants will gather each week to run a 3-mile course that begins at Cougar Field and winds through the Valencia campus and surrounding hillsides, before concluding at Cougar Stadium, college officials said, adding all races will begin at 7 p.m.

The main event will feature more than a dozen age divisions, according to a news release. “In addition, a special kid’s race for younger participants will be held on the track inside Cougar Stadium at 6:45 p.m. each week.”

An entry fee of $10 per race will be charged to runners for the first five events and $20 for the final race on Aug. 15, which includes a post-run dinner and awards ceremony. Runners also have the option of purchasing a series card for $50, which covers entrance fees for all six races and dinner at the final event, officials said.

For more information about the 46th Annual Cross Country Summer Series, residents can contact COC cross country and track & field head coach Lindie Kane at 661-362-3205 or 661-755-8162.