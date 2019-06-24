Community invited to annual Summer S.A.F.E. event

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley are invited to this Saturday’s Summer S.A.F.E. event, sponsored by the Child & Family Center, College of the Canyons and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.

This year’s annual Safety Awareness For Everyone event is scheduled 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oak Tree Gun Club, located at 23121 Coltrane Ave. in Newhall, where participating organizations will attempt to inform local families and individuals about suicide prevention, firearms and other pertinent safety information.

Think of it as an all-encompassing safety fair that will include discussions and classes related to basic firearm safety, suicide prevention and response, as well as swim and animal safety, event officials said in an email.

There will also be Eddie the Eagle classes along with booths, food, cotton candy and other family-related activities, according to officials. First responders, local mental health providers and people from the firearms community are expected to attend, as well.