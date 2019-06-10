Construction worker breaks wrist after falling in trench

Lorena Mejia
Fire officials arrive on scene of a construction site to assist a worker who fell in a trench and suffered from a broken wrist Monday morning. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

Fire crews were dispatched to a call of a rescue Monday morning, which was prompted by a construction worker falling in a trench, according to officials.

The call came out around 10:30 a.m., and firefighters were on scene around 10:40 a.m. at the 18800 block of Alder Crest Court, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesperson for the LA County Fire Department.

Although the patient was trapped in a trench, a citizen was on scene and helped them out, said Lim.

“They suffered a broken wrist, but they weren’t transported (by fire officials),” added Lim.

