Construction worker breaks wrist after falling in trench

Fire crews were dispatched to a call of a rescue Monday morning, which was prompted by a construction worker falling in a trench, according to officials.



The call came out around 10:30 a.m., and firefighters were on scene around 10:40 a.m. at the 18800 block of Alder Crest Court, according to Marvin Lim, a spokesperson for the LA County Fire Department.



Although the patient was trapped in a trench, a citizen was on scene and helped them out, said Lim.



“They suffered a broken wrist, but they weren’t transported (by fire officials),” added Lim.

