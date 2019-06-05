Copter rescues injured hiker in Towsley Canyon

A hiker was rescued near Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon late Wednesday morning. Lorena Mejia/ The Signal

First responders rushed to rescue an injured hiker near the Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon late Wednesday morning.

“The call came in as an injury at 10:34 a.m. off The Old Road, east of Towsley Canyon Road,” said Vanessa Lozano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

With help from Fire Station 124 in Stevenson Ranch, a helicopter was able to locate and assist the patient.

A fire official on scene said the patient was transported after 11 a.m. to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center due to Henry Mayo’s helipad being closed, fire officials said.

There was no further information available on the nature of the injuries or the identity of the injured party.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]