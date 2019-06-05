Copter rescues injured hiker in Towsley Canyon

First responders rushed to rescue an injured hiker near the Ed Davis Park in Towsley Canyon late Wednesday morning.



“The call came in as an injury at 10:34 a.m. off The Old Road, east of Towsley Canyon Road,” said Vanessa Lozano of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



With help from Fire Station 124 in Stevenson Ranch, a helicopter was able to locate and assist the patient.



A fire official on scene said the patient was transported after 11 a.m. to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center due to Henry Mayo’s helipad being closed, fire officials said.



There was no further information available on the nature of the injuries or the identity of the injured party.

