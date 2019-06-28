Cyclist hit by car on Lyons Avenue

A man riding a bicycle on Lyons Avenue was hit by a car just west of Apple Street late Friday afternoon.



“He’s alive,” a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said, as the ambulance pulled away from the nearby Popeyes fast food restaurant.



The deputy dragged a crumpled bicycle from the gutter and removed the twisted metal from the street.



“I think he’s a transient,” he said.



When the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., staffers at the Popeyes were shocked.



“A customer just said, ‘Oh my God, someone’s been hit,’” said Isaura Cruz, a Popeyes employee who was alerted to the crash by a customer.



“Then one of our regular customers, he’s a nurse, he went running,” she said, referring to the man helping the victim.

