Cyclist hit by car on Lyons Avenue

33 mins ago
Jim Holt
A mangled bicycle lies on the sidewalk after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Lyons Avenue near Apple Street Friday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal

A man riding a bicycle on Lyons Avenue was hit by a car just west of Apple Street late Friday afternoon.


“He’s alive,” a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said, as the ambulance pulled away from the nearby Popeyes fast food restaurant.

The deputy dragged a crumpled bicycle from the gutter and removed the twisted metal from the street.

“I think he’s a transient,” he said.

When the crash happened shortly after 5 p.m., staffers at the Popeyes were shocked.

“A customer just said, ‘Oh my God, someone’s been hit,’” said Isaura Cruz, a Popeyes employee who was alerted to the crash by a customer.

“Then one of our regular customers, he’s a nurse, he went running,” she said, referring to the man helping the victim.

Jim Holt

Jim Holt