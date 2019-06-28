Deputies check out report of possible carjacking in Valencia

Local sheriff’s deputies responded Friday morning to reports of what appeared to be a carjacking or kidnapping.



Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the area of McBean Parkway near Valencia Boulevard after officials at Fire Station No. 126 reported a suspicious incident.



“We are investigating a possible carjacking or kidnapping,” Sgt. Joel Nebel said.



“Fire (official) was the informant,” he said.



A person was allegedly seen getting into the back of a car with a driver already seated in the driver seat.



The car was described as a black Hyundai and was last seen westbound on Valencia, Nebel said.



