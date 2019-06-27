Deputies search for suspect in robbery at Newhall massage business

Jim Holt
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Newhall massage outlet Thursday after  allegedly demanding his money back from a massage.

About 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a robbery at the Red Lantern massage business in Newhall.

“The suspect received (massage) services and paid cash,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

“Then he wanted to put the payment on his credit card instead but there was a problem with the card,” she said.

At that point, the man demanded his money back by lifting his shirt, and implying he was armed with a handgun and was going to shoot, Miller said.

No gun was seen, however.

