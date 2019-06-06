Firefighters quickly stop “slow moving” brush fire on Sierra Highway

Firefighters jumped on a small, slow-moving spot fire on Vasquez Way and Sierra Highway, snuffing it out in 16 minutes.



The fire began shortly after 3:40 p.m. Thursday, prompting a response by several firefighting units assigned to two battalions, including at least three water-dumping helicopters and a bulldozer.



Los Angeles Couny firefighters douse a small brush fire in the hills near a home off of Wesley Way in Canyon Country. Cory Rubin/The Signal

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department got to the fire scene at 3:53 p.m.



“It began as a 200- by 200-foot fire,” said Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.



“But, it was moving at a slow rate of speed,” she said, noting fire officials reported having stopped any forward advance of the fire by 4:09 p.m.



