First responders airlift unconscious minor from Central Park

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Tammy Murga
Child is airlifted from Central Park after reports of a medical emergency. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

First crews responded quickly to reports of an unconscious minor near Central Park Monday afternoon, resulting in the child being airlifted to a hospital.

“The call came in at 1:01 p.m. for an unconscious patient and was airlifted at 1:38 p.m.,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The medical emergency occurred on Bouquet Canyon Road and Alamogordo Road, where the child was then taken to Central Park before being airlifted, he added.

Lim said the condition of the patient was unknown as of 2 p.m.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]