First responders airlift unconscious minor from Central Park

First crews responded quickly to reports of an unconscious minor near Central Park Monday afternoon, resulting in the child being airlifted to a hospital.



“The call came in at 1:01 p.m. for an unconscious patient and was airlifted at 1:38 p.m.,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The medical emergency occurred on Bouquet Canyon Road and Alamogordo Road, where the child was then taken to Central Park before being airlifted, he added.



Lim said the condition of the patient was unknown as of 2 p.m.

