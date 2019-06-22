Herta makes history, qualifies on Pole at Road America

Santa Clarita native and NTT IndyCar Series rookie Colton Herta made history again today when he became the youngest driver in IndyCar history to win pole position.



The rookie laid down a time of 1 minute, 42.992 seconds at an average speed of 140.306 mph at Road America’s permanent 4.014-mile road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.



“I’m so happy with how the day went,” Herta told the media following qualifying. “The No. 88 GESS Capstone Honda guys are all working so hard and well together.



“The car was fast. This is the first time that we’ve had that edge in qualifying to go for pole and I loved it. We really took advantage of it and got the best starting position for tomorrow. Now we’ll keep checking the weather and make changes accordingly so we can have a great race.”



The 19-year, 83-day-old rookie beat out previous record-holder Graham Rahal, who was more than a year older than Herta when he set the record in 2008 at St. Petersberg. Herta also became the youngest driver to ever win a race when he took the checkered flag at the INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas in March.



He will lead the field to the green flag in the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. on NBC.

