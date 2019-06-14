Injured deputy taken to hospital after minor crash

A motorcycle deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was taken to the hospital mid-afternoon Friday, following a vehicle collision in Valencia.

The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Avenue Scott and Rye Canyon Road, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Car and motorcycle involved in traffic collision at Rye Canyon Road and Avenue Scott. Signal photo, Jim Holt.

The deputy reportedly was conscious and breathing after the crash, according to reports. The details surrounding the crash and the extent of the officer’s injuries were not immediately available.

“It appears the motorcycle officer was stopped on Avenue Scott when he was struck from behind,” Miller said, based on initial reports from the scene.

A man who appeared to be in his 20s identified himself as the driver of a charcoal-colored four-door Mazda that was believed to be the other car involved in the incident. Neither vehicle had noticeable visible damage.

Both the motorcycle and the car remained at the scene of the crash while investigators took statements from witnesses.

