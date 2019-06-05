Man accused of child endangerment, DUI, in Newhall hit and run crashes

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and driving under the influence of drugs following an incident Tuesday night in which several parked cars were hit while his son was allegedly in the car with him.



Shortly after 8 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a car hitting several others in Newhall.



The suspected driver allegedly hit at least four cars in Newhall, then took off.



At one point, according to Lt. Jim Royal, there were reports of the suspect’s car driving on the rim of a tire, spreading sparks.



Deputies finally arrested the suspect on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana, after he was involved in multiple hit-and-run collisions in Newhall.



The suspect was additionally charged with felony child-endangerment charges as there was a minor passenger in his vehicle, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.



The effects of “being high” on marijuana are as equally dangerous as being under the influence of alcohol when operating a vehicle, she said.



With marijuana, there can be more mental than physical impairment, thus creating the distortion that makes people think they are driving slower and safer.



The suspect was taken into custody with bail set a $110,000.



