Mom alerts cops to man masturbating at a community pool

Detectives arrested a 59-year-old man last week on suspicion of indecent exposure after a woman reported seeing him masturbating while looking at her daughter at a Canyon Country community pool, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said.



Clifford Bigler, of Canyon Country, was arrested on a felony charge of indecent exposure and an additional charge of annoying a child under 18.



On Friday, June 14, the mother was with her 6-year-old daughter at a community pool when she noticed the suspect possibly was masturbating while looking at her daughter, station spokeswoman Shirley Miller wrote in a report posted on Facebook.



On Tuesday, June 18, her worst fears were confirmed when she returned to the same community pool with her daughter and saw the same man there, Miller said.



This time, the mother witnessed the man allegedly looking at her daughter, masturbating and exposing himself, Miller said.



A report was made with the sheriff’s station and on the next day, June 19, detectives had the suspect in custody. He was positively identified through a photographic lineup, sheriff’s officials said.



Detectives are seeking any additional victims. If you have information, or experienced a similar incident, you can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146.



Tips may also be submitted anonymously through www.LACrimestoppers.org.



