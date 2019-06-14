Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital

Lorena Mejia
SCV Sheriff's deputies on scene of a motorcycle versus vehicle collision in Canyon Country Friday morning. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

A motorcycle crash sent one person to the hospital Friday morning after colliding with a vehicle in Canyon Country.

Around 8:25 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a call of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at the intersection of Oak Spring Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

“One patient was transported to a local trauma unit,” said Vanessa Lozano, spokesperson for the LA County Fire Department.

The status of the motorcyclist’s injuries are currently unknown, according to officials.

