Motorist stops at Canyon Country business, defecates on driveway then drives off

Deputies are planning to examine surveillance footage after a business owner reported seeing a woman drive up to his business in a white Mercedes, get out of the car, defecate on his driveway and then drive off.



The alleged incident happened Tuesday shortly before 11 a.m. at a business on Soledad Canyon Road, near Ruether Avenue.



“We did receive a call this morning for an incident on the 20600 block of Soledad Canyon Road,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said.



“The caller reported a female adult got out of a Mercedes and defecate in front of business, and then left,” she said.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

