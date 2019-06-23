One person transported to the hospital after Newhall stabbing

An individual involved in a stabbing by an apartment complex in Newhall was sent to a hospital Saturday night, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 9:30 p.m. regarding an incident involving two people near the 23700 block of Valle Del Oro, said Shirley Miller, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. One person was injured and sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo.

Fire officials did not have any information about the status of the victim’s injuries; however, Miller said the victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

“They were known to each other,” she said. “Apparently, they had some sort of dispute and the suspect stabbed the victim in the lower abdomen.”

The suspect remains outstanding, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Information about how the suspect escaped and where they might be has yet to be released.

“No description of the suspect is being released at this time,” Schrader said.

No additional information surrounding the circumstances of the stabbing were available Sunday morning.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.