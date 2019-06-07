Public invited to groundwater meeting Monday afternoon

The people of Santa Clarita Valley are invited to weigh in on water issues Monday afternoon, when members of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency is scheduled to

meet.



Concerns about local water resources and, of course, groundwater, are expected to dominate discussion.



The special meeting, however, has a couple of working agenda items agency members are expected to address.



The agency wants to hear from the public regarding its intention of adopt a conflict-of-interest code.



The agency is also expected to adopt a budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.



Last month, members of the SCV Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee announced that four public workshops were being scheduled for anyone wanting to weigh in on the plan to manage groundwater in the Santa Clarita Valley.



Specific dates for the workshops are still to be set.



A significant part of the work undertaken by the SCV GSA as mandated by the state’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act is to solicit public input.



Under the state law passed in 2015, a law spurred by drought concerns and conservation, California communities — through their water agencies — are expected to come up with a community-based groundwater sustainability agency.



Since then the local GSA group has remained on schedule meeting objectives spelled out by state officials and fixed to benchmark deadlines.



The next benchmark calls for coming up with a draft groundwater management plan.



The meeting is set to start at 2:30 p.m. at the SCV Water agency’s Rio Vista Treatment Plant Facility on Bouquet Canyon Road, overlooking Central Park.

