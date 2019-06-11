Saturday’s ‘Music in the Park’ canceled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, William S. Hart Regional Park is canceling their Music in the Park scheduled for Saturday.



The “Music in the Park Series,” which is free to attend, typically features classic songs of various genres played by DJ Al Ewing while attendees are able to relax in the shade under the trees of Hart Park’s picnic area.



Though the June 15 event was canceled, officials have said the next event in the series scheduled for Saturday, July 20 will continue.



The July 20 theme is expected to feature “Human Power at Hart,” where the community is invited to a human-powered vehicle rally, for vehicles such as bicycles, tricycles, multi-passenger, buggies, scooters, and skates along with other pedal-powered vehicles.



For more information on the Music in the Park Series, visit friendsofhartpark.com or call 661-259-1750.

