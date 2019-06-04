Saugus sends graduates off with a bang

In a ceremony featuring Centurion banners, emotional speeches and the seniors of the school’s concert choir putting on one last performance, Saugus High held its class of 2019 graduation Tuesday.



Valedictorian Michelle Sun carried in the ceremonial torch for the ceremony at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium, and salutatorian Alexandra Hill carried in the first banner.



The Saugus High School Class of 2019 enters Cougar Stadium at their graduation at College of the Canyons Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“Among the 541 graduates sitting in front of you tonight, 142 honor scholars, 70 career technical education pathway completers, 70 National Honors Society members, 38 California Scholarship Federation members and 26 California Seal of Biliteracy recipients,” said SHS Principal Vincent Ferry.



During his time at the podium, Ferry said the path to graduation is a collective effort and asked the students to give an applause of appreciation for their families and teachers who helped them along the way to the graduation. After the standing ovation, the SHS principal spoke to self-image.



The Saugus High School Class of 2019 applauds their families at their graduation at College of the Canyons Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“In truth, the perfect self-image and the acquisition of the perfect set of skills, is truly a journey with no end,” said Ferry. “If you’re waiting on perfection to take advantage of an opportunity, then you will find yourself waiting in line for a long time.”



He also spoke to the importance of those in the audience putting a higher emphasis on bravery over perfection.



Graduates decorated their caps for their Saugus High School graduation Tuesday night. Cory Rubin / The Signal.



“Don’t sit back with a head full of self-doubt and watch people with less or even the same skills as you step forward and take advantage of an opportunity that could be yours,” said Ferry.



Class speaker Brooke Whyte, in her speech entitled “Don’t Stop Believing,” called on her class to “dream big and act big” when they move on with their future lives and careers.



Brooke Whyte addresses her fellow graduates at the 2019 Saugus High School Commencement ceremonies at College of the Canyons Tuesday night. Cory Rubin/The Signal

“Maybe it’ll just be a song that kids will belt out at the halftime of a high school football game 40 years from now, but maybe it’ll be a whole more than just that,” Whyte said, discussing what her generation will offer the world, “maybe we will be a whole lot more than just that.



“So, my fellow graduates of Saugus High School, I sincerely hope that each and everyone you leaves a mark on this world that will last lifetimes longer than we all do.”



“You guys are an exceptional class and we know you will do great things,” Ferry said. “Thank you class of 2019 for sincerely being one of the best group of students we have had the pleasure to know.”

