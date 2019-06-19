SCV Chamber’s first Pop-Up Business Expo a success

About 80 Santa Clarita Valley-based businesses had the opportunity to network Wednesday during a first-of-its-kind, local business exposition launched by the SCV Chamber of Commerce.



The Pop-Up Business Expo, sponsored by the city of Santa Clarita and Wells Fargo, served attendees as a platform to showcase their companies’ products and services all within the main building at California Institute of the Arts.



“It’s taking networking to a whole new level,” said John Musella, president of the chamber and managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies. “We’re calling it ‘networking on steroids.’ It’s a great opportunity for businesses to meet other businesses and find opportunities to work together, whether that’s tax services, legal services, catering or whatever it may be. It’s great to be able to meet other businesses in the valley so you know they exist and know who to call when they need something.”



The three-hour event, which included food, drinks and live music, welcomed businesses such as SOS Entertainment, Schlick Art, California Bank, Stay Green, Southern California Edison, Logix, Stone Fire and Poole & Shaffery.



“I think it’s absolutely amazing to have everyone here together so we can really show Santa Clarita all the local businesses that are here to support them,” said Laura Ramirez, marketing director at PHP Agency, Inc in Newhall. “I think we tend to get really busy in our lives and we don’t know what’s here so this says, ‘Hey, if you need this it’s right here in your community.’ Let’s stay local.”



The expo also served businesses a platform to market company news, such as HealthCare Partners, whose representatives informed attendees of their second location opening on 17909 Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Aug. 16.



“This has been so helpful for us especially because we’re sort of new to the community,” said Rosa Colindres, supervisor of marketing projects with HealthCare Partners, which has a clinic in Valencia. “This is a great way for us to announce our new location with other businesses.”



Businesses in attendance also had the chance to meet CalArts President Ravi S. Rajan.



“CalArts is a small school and we’re really busy during the year,” he said. “Even if I wanted to use this space for instance, I couldn’t because the students are using it. When we have some flexibility, it’s great to be able to offer that for the community. It’s great to support our local businesses. It means a lot for us to be able to offer that hospitality.”

Advertisement