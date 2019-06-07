Sheriff Alex Villanueva to hold town hall meeting Monday

Anyone wanting to ask questions about crime and law enforcement in the Santa Clarita Valley is invited to attend a town hall meeting Monday featuring Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.



The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department scheduled the town hall meeting to start 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.



Villanueva is scheduled to be there to answer any of the public’s concerns.



The town hall is being billed as an evening of information and dialogue regarding community members’ concerns.



The meeting, which is free and open to the public, comes on the heels of a similar well-attended event hosted by the Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission in March.



The commission’s town hall was called to discuss the LASD. Members of the county watchdog group wanted to hear about public safety concerns and the experiences SCV residents have had with the Sheriff’s Department, and that’s what they heard.



Of the more than 50 people who attended the meeting at William S. Hart Park, many heaped praise on SCV Sheriff’s Capt. Robert Lewis, his specialty teams and deputies.



Others expressed concern about law enforcement response to people suffering with mental health issues, response times, adequate staffing and speeding motorists.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

