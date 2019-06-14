Soroptimist International hosting board installation next month







A local chapter of an international philanthropic group is hosting a ceremony to welcome its new leadership for the coming year.

The Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley, or SIGSCV, is hosting its 12th annual installation dinner at Sand Canyon in July.

“(SIGSCV) is a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment,” according to a news release from the organization. “SIGSCV not only raises funds to assist with our global programs, but also raises funds to support many local organizations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The July 27 dinner will honor the group’s outgoing leadership, including President Karen Schnurr and her Board of Directors, as well as celebrate incoming President Pam Ingram and the new board.

Installation officer is Cheri Fleming, past president of Soroptimist International of the Americas and “Governor Ever More” of the Camino Real Region, will also be one of the event’s presiding officials.

For information on tickets, event time and details for the installation, contact Director Valerie Gausche at 661-645-0719.