Spiteful Ex sells cherished comfort pup while dog owner is at work

Breaking up comes typically with some pain, but not usually the sort suffered by Ashley Farley — who returned home from work to learn her boyfriend had sold her dog.



The ex-boyfriend’s parting words to Farley in the abrupt unexpected breakup were: “You’re never going to see her again.”



Ella’s toys lie in her dog bed with a photo of her. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

Farley remains devastated that her 7-pound, purebred, carry-in-a-purse Pomeranian named Ella is in the hands of strangers who bought her through an ad posted on Craigslist.



“When I think about it, I start to cry,” she said, referring to her dog — not the ex.



“It’s been one of the most heartbreaking and devastating experiences in my life,” she said Monday.



Tuesday marks one week since the unauthorized dog sale took place.



Farley has only had the tiny dog since May 5, when she bought Ella from a breeder.



“She still doesn’t have all her shots,” she said. “And she has medicine because she has an infection.”



The dog’s medicine was not handed over, apparently, when the ex-boyfriend handed over the dog.



“I got her because she’s my emotional support,” Farley said. “I’m going through a lot these days, anxiety and bad depression.



“She helps me being alone,” Farley said, noting she moved recently from her family home in Reno, Nevada, to pursue a singing career.



“It’s like I lost one of my children,” she said. “It’s like a piece of my heart has been ripped out. I can’t sleep, I don’t eat. It tears me up.”



On the day she returned from work and was told the heartbreaking news, Farley said she phoned deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The ex-boyfriend, whom Farley had known for a couple of months, has left the state, she said.



She’s posted photos of Ella on social media and reached out to veterinarians in the off chance the dog buyers brought her in.



No word on Ella’s whereabouts.



“All I want is to find my puppy,” Farley said, noting investigating deputies told her to keep away from her ex-boyfriend due to the callousness of the crime.



“I didn’t know him as well as I could have,” she said. “He did it to hurt me.”



