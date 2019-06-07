Stevenson Ranch resident rallies to continue long-standing firework tradition

The Stevenson Ranch Fourth of July fireworks show has been a staple in the community and entertained a crowd of approximately 7,000 annually since its inception in 1999.



This year, for the first time, the show has been canceled due to a lack of funding, but Dave Bossert, longtime Stevenson Ranch resident and community volunteer, is rallying local businesses and residents to help raise the money needed to keep it going.



“I had started the firework show in 1999 and ran it for 10 years before passing it off,” Bossert said. “I felt like it took on a life of its own, and this would be the 20th year, so I just couldn’t stand by and let it be cancelled.”



Fireworks shows typically cost at least $40,000 as fireworks alone cost approximately $32,000 with the additional $8,000 being spent on temporary restrooms, law enforcement, cleanup crews, trash collection and live music, according to the Stevenson Ranch Homeowners Association.



In past years, T-Mobile was leasing property from the homeowners association, but has since cancelled the lease, leaving the association $25,000 short for this year’s show.



Now, the association is asking for a basic donation of $15 per household and welcomes any community donations.



“This morning, I started making phone calls to businesses in the area, and we’ve already got commitment for a good amount of money to close the gap and are now confident that we can make it happen,” Bossert said.



A little over half of the money needed has already been raised by local businesses, according to Bossert.



“This has become a staple for the Santa Clarita Valley,” Bossert said. “The Fourth is really about the three F’s — family, friends and fireworks. I think having this show really gives the entire valley a wonderful Fourth of July celebration.”



Any donations will go to the association, which will then be able to complete the funding for the show. If the funds aren’t raised in time for this year’s show, any donation made will be held in an account specifically for the fireworks show next year, according to the association.



For more information or to donate, visit srfireworks.com.

