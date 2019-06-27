Straightening Reins receives grant to improve executive services

SRD~Straightening Reins Foundation, a nonprofit that works to improve teen and adolescent mental health through equine therapy, has received a grant from Sunair Children’s Foundation of Altadena.

The foundation is planning to use the grant, valued at $8,000, to facilitate a partnership with Executive Services Corp. of Southern California to develop a short-term and up to five-year strategic business plan to address the growing needs of mental health services for youth in Santa Clarita.

In order to grow their equine-based services and meet the needs of the community, this plan will bring community stakeholders, family consumers and SRD donors together to discuss the foundation’s management system, including their communication, organizational structure, human and financial resources, and governance, according to Executive Director Deborah Rocha.

“The bottom line is that our goal to get that strategic plan in place so we can have that sustainability to address the huge need,” Rocha said. “This is key, getting all this information, in allowing us to solidify where we’re going long term and expanding clinical services as well.”

This process is expected to take approximately nine months with the hopes of refining the practices of the foundation’s board and staff and helping to find a permanent facility for the ranch, Rocha added.