Teens admit to vandalizing Sierra Vista Junior High

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery. Assault, or COBRA unit, have identified and detained three juveniles for vandalizing a Canyon Country school last month.



On May 22, Sierra Vista Junior High School staff discovered extensive graffiti throughout the school grounds on exterior building walls, poles, sidewalks, and even electrical boxes, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the station.



Though it’s not exactly clear what the whole message reads, the “Brown Familia” name, a gang in Canyon Country, was written within the tagging.

Damage was estimated to be over $3,000.



On June 6, two male juveniles, both 14 years old, were located and detained. This week, a third suspect, also a 14-year-old male, was detained, according to Sheriff’s officials.



“All three teens admitted their involvement in the graffiti incident, and are facing felony vandalism charges,” said Miller.



After being detained, the juveniles were released to their parents and are scheduled for a court appearance later this summer.

