Teens admit to vandalizing Sierra Vista Junior High

1 min ago
Add Comment
Lorena Mejia
The graffiti at Sierra Vista reads "Brown Familia" and is currently being investigated by the SCV Sheriff's Station COBRA team. Courtesy photo.

Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery. Assault, or COBRA unit, have identified and detained three juveniles for vandalizing a Canyon Country school last month.

On May 22, Sierra Vista Junior High School staff discovered extensive graffiti throughout the school grounds on exterior building walls, poles, sidewalks, and even electrical boxes, according to Shirley Miller, spokesperson for the station.

Though it’s not exactly clear what the whole message reads, the “Brown Familia” name, a gang in Canyon Country, was written within the tagging.

Damage was estimated to be over $3,000.

On June 6, two male juveniles, both 14 years old, were located and detained. This week, a third suspect, also a 14-year-old male, was detained, according to Sheriff’s officials.

“All three teens admitted their involvement in the graffiti incident, and are facing felony vandalism charges,” said Miller.

After being detained, the juveniles were released to their parents and are scheduled for a court appearance later this summer.

Lorena Mejia

Lorena Mejia

Lorena was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She attended California State University Northridge where she double majored in Journalism and Chicano Studies and minored in Spanish Language Journalism. While at CSUN, she worked for the university's television and radio newscast. Through her journalistic work, she earned membership to Kappa Tau Alpha, a national honor society for selected journalists. Her passion for the community has introduced her to new people, ideas, and issues that have helped shape the person she is today. Lorena’s skills include using cameras as a tool to empower people by informing them and creating change in their communities. Some of her hobbies include reading the news, exploring the outdoors, and being an avid animal lover.