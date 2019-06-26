Three SCV outages leave 2,500 without power

At least 2,500 people were left without electricity Wednesday afternoon as a result of three outages reported by Southern California Edison.



Of those left without power, 2,155 Edison customers were north of Highway 14, between Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa.



Two outages in Castaic affected 348 customers. These were described on Edison’s website as maintenance work with power expected to be restored by 5 p.m. Wednesday.



City of Santa Clarita officials issued a social media message reporting traffic lights at Via Princessa and Sierra Highway were out.



A spokeswoman for Edison said she would have updates on the largest of the blackouts later on Wednesday afternoon.



