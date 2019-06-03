Tow truck driver in fatal big rig hit-and-run identified

The tow truck driver who was killed by a big rig in a hit-and-run Friday has been identified.



Erwin Geremillo, 47, of Castaic was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5, just south of Vista Del Lago Road in Castaic.



The AAA driver was reportedly changing a tire when he was struck, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Gubelli.



“The (semi truck) drifted off onto the shoulder and ran him over,” said Gubelli.



The customers, who were sitting inside the pickup truck when the driver was hit, were not hurt, according to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.



At this time, the incident is being classified as a hit-and-run, according to CHP officials.



“The issue right now is to try and find the driver of the semi — that’s the issue,” said Brandt.



CHP officers, advised by their dispatcher to look for front end damage, checked locations at the brake stop on Interstate 5 and in Castaic without luck.



The CHP asks anyone with information on the incident to call the Newhall area CHP office at 661-294-5540.