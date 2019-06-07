Traffic collision sparks spot fire on Highway 14

Emily Alvarenga

Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a spot fire Friday evening on the northbound lanes of Highway 14, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, which was caused by a vehicle engulfed in flames.

At approximately 7 p.m., fire officials responded to reports of a vehicle fire as a result of a traffic collision that had spread to the surrounding brush, causing a 50-by-10-foot spot fire, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the L.A. County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officials shut down the northbound carpool lane as a result, Sims said.

A SigAlert was issued at 7:23 p.m., also shutting down all southbound lanes for at least 45 minutes due to the collision, according to a social media post via CHP.

The fire was reported “under control” at 7:40 p.m., per fire officials.

