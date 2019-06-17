Two airlifted from crash after truck plunges into ravine

Two people were airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after being plucked from a ravine where their box truck plunged into the dry creek bed near Agua Dulce.



The solo-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sierra Highway, near Shady Lane Road.



“The vehicle came to rest on its side in the dry creek bed,” said Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol.



“A tow truck was requested with 75 feet of cable to recover the vehicle,” he said.



Paramedics were dispatched to the crash at 3:21 p.m. and arrived there five minutes later.



“This vehicle went over the embankment,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



Firefighters called for a rescue helicopter.



Rescue chopper No. 16 touched down near the crash and left with the two injured truck occupants for Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital at 3:19 p.m.



