Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series continuing through the summer

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series has returned to Valencia, serving up music throughout the summer every Friday night, and featuring Jim Gustin & Truth Jones this week.



Last week’s opening night was the best opening night they’ve had in 20 years, according to Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series.



“We had the biggest opening crowd that we’ve ever had — it’s amazing,” Myler said. “It’s part of the fabric of our community, and marks the beginning and end of summer each year. I just feel so blessed that this opportunity was given to me, and I had no idea it would become this.”



The Delgado Brothers entertain on stage at the 20th Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series held on Town Center Drive in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

This free summer concert series runs Fridays through Aug. 2 and features various national and international musicians with family-friendly activities, food vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, as well as beer vendor Wolf Creek Brewery.



This week’s performers, Jim Gustin, a local blues singer and guitarist, and Truth Jones, also known as Jeri Goldenhar, together form a powerful, vocal combo to create this local band’s unique sound, according to Myler.



“We are excited to welcome for the first time Jim Gustin & Truth Jones,” Myler said. “They are our only regional,original recording artists this year and have a huge following here in Santa Clarita. I’ve been watching them for years and they definitely are worthy — their original work is passionate and heartfelt.”



Lucia and Rod Meyer dance to the music of the Delgado Brothers as they entertain on stage at the 20th Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series held on Town Center Drive in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which is free to attend, is scheduled for 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center located at 24250 Town Center Drive.



Although you can bring your own chairs, outside food and beverages will not be allowed. VIP seating is also available with reservation, call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911 for prices and availability.



For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com.



Steve Watanabe and wife Denise dance in front of the hundreds of attendees to the music of the Delgado Brothers as they entertain on stage at the 20th Annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series held on Town Center Drive in Valencia on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal